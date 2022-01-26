x
Michigan escapes 72-70 as Northwestern misses 3 at buzzer

Michigan wins in a tight victory against Northwestern Wednesday night.
Credit: AP
Michigan guard Jace Howard (25) reacts with teammates after a play during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Freshman Caleb Houstan scored 18 points, DeVante’ Jones added 15 points with six assists, and Michigan escaped with a 72-70 victory over Northwestern. 

Michigan forward Jaron Faulds missed two free throws, leading 72-69, with 8.5 seconds left and the Wolverines elected to foul Boo Buie near midcourt before he could attempt at 3-pointer. 

Buie, an 80% free-throw shooter, made the first free throw and missed the second but Pete Nance grabbed the rebound and got it to Julian Roper for a 3-pointer that didn’t hit the rim at the buzzer.

