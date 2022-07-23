Wolverines football practices in East Grand Rapids

The Wolverines spent just over an hour on the school's campus.

Example video title will go here for this video

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan football team is currently on it's summer tour, where they visit must see sites in the state of Michigan.

The Wolverines have spent their time in various spots, but had not been able to squeeze in any work outs.

However, on Saturday, thanks to the help of East Grand Rapids High School, the they were able to get a quick practice in.

Was pretty cool to have the @UMichFootball team out in EGR this morning as part of their state wide tour. Go Blue! #LTT pic.twitter.com/V7uh1Q9Im9 — EGR Football (@EastGRFootball) July 23, 2022

The Wolverines needed a facility that could hold a college football workout, and the high school ended up being the best fit.

It was a players-only practice, and they spent just over an hour running through drills on the field.

Pioneers head coach Josh Shattuck was more than pleased to share their field with the Wolverines.

"Very honored and very humbled to be able to have an adequate facility for them to have a practice and a workout at that level with that number of guys," Shattuck said. "I think someone said there was 125 guys out there, and I believe it. It looked to be pretty close to a full roster. Really, really cool that they were able to do that at our field. Just kind of funny looking there thinking about 48 hours ago we had a middle school campout on that field, and then there's the Michigan football team out there. Pretty cool deal."

Pretty cool experience!!! Happy to host the Big Ten Champs this morning in EGR. #LTT https://t.co/hLQjYL1YBq — Coach Shattuck (@coachshattuck) July 23, 2022

No Michigan coaches or Pioneer football players were present at the practice due to NCAA rules.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.