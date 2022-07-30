Michigan football wraps up state-wide tour

The Wolverines hit 16 cities in Michigan.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan football team has been quite busy in the Mitten over the last few weeks touring the state.

The state-wide tour came to an end on Saturday.

Loved every minute of our trip around #OurState, but it’s always great to be ho〽️e!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/bgcv4t2dW2 — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) July 30, 2022

Another successful team trip is complete, and what a wonderful experience it was getting a taste of what Michigan has to offer!



The world is at our fingertips. Any suggestions on where we should take our next team trip? Let's hear 'em! ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/7SW895dNHJ — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) July 30, 2022

The Wolverines were proud to learn more about the state they play under the bright lights in.

"We were able to see the impact that it left not just with our team, but the fan base itself and the state itself," Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara said. "Especially when Michigan football is winning, what that means for the state and the people in it. I think a lot of us have grown an appreciation for that. We just want to continue to do that for our fans and our state."

The state-wide tour comes to an end with fall camp right around the corner.

