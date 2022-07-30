Michigan football wraps up state-wide tour

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan football team has been quite busy in the Mitten over the last few weeks touring the state.
The state-wide tour came to an end on Saturday.
In all, the team hit 16 total cities including stops at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum in Grand Rapids and Pere Marquette in Muskegon.
The Wolverines were proud to learn more about the state they play under the bright lights in.
"We were able to see the impact that it left not just with our team, but the fan base itself and the state itself," Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara said. "Especially when Michigan football is winning, what that means for the state and the people in it. I think a lot of us have grown an appreciation for that. We just want to continue to do that for our fans and our state."
The state-wide tour comes to an end with fall camp right around the corner.
