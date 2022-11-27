Michigan glad to prove doubters wrong in Columbus

The College Football Playoff committee has been very critical of Michigan this season due to its non-conference schedule wins.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Saturday, Michigan took down Ohio State in back-to-back years for the first time since 2000.

The Wolverines are now a perfect 12-0 in 2022, and unless a disaster strikes, Michigan is well on its way to the College Football Playoff for the second year in a row.

The College Football Playoff committee has been very critical of Michigan this season due to its non-conference schedule with wins against Colorado State, Hawaii and UConn.

Going into Saturday, the committee did not think the Wolverines had any big wins except for the victory against a Top 10 Penn State team in the Big House back in October.

Now, the Wolverines have that "big" win against a program that is well respected like Ohio State.

"I just want to know what the excuse is going to be now," Michigan linebacker Michael Barrett said. "They've given a lot of excuses about why we were the underdogs. This and that. Just turn on the tape. That's how I see it."

With that victory, Michigan would like some respect.

"I saw on ESPN, 'Is Michigan capable of upsetting Ohio State,'" Michigan defensive back Mike Sainristil said. "And to me it was like, we are in the top four teams. They are two. We are three. Why is this even a question about an upset? That's a chip we have as a team. That gives us, you know, 'This is how they are looking at us? Lets prove them wrong.'"

Michigan will move up in the latest college football playoff rankings that will be announced Tuesday night. The Wolverines had been at No. 3 the past few weeks behind the Buckeyes and Georgia.

The Wolverines will play Purdue in the Big Ten Championship down in Indianapolis next Saturday night.

