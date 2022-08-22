Michigan hockey to play Ohio State at Browns' Stadium in 2023

It will be the first hockey game at FirstEnergy Stadium ever.

CLEVELAND — The Michigan-Ohio State rivalry is going to a new level.

It was announced on Monday the two schools will play in hockey in the "Faceoff on the Lake" at FirstEnergy Stadium, the home of the Cleveland Browns, on February 18, 2023.

We're excited to announce 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐨𝐟𝐟 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐤𝐞, the first-ever hockey game at @FEStadium, between @OhioStateMHKY & @umichhockey! 🏒



🎫 Presale available for select groups: 10am Mon. 8/29

🎟 General Public: 10am Wed. 9/7

» https://t.co/KbOVVQi7Mc pic.twitter.com/Ivy45cdEgm — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 22, 2022

This will be the first hockey game ever played at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The Wolverines are no stranger to playing the Buckeyes in an outdoor hockey game. The two schools played at the Cleveland Guardians' Progressive Field in 2012.