Michigan hockey to play Ohio State at Browns' Stadium in 2023

CLEVELAND — The Michigan-Ohio State rivalry is going to a new level.
It was announced on Monday the two schools will play in hockey in the "Faceoff on the Lake" at FirstEnergy Stadium, the home of the Cleveland Browns, on February 18, 2023.
This will be the first hockey game ever played at FirstEnergy Stadium.
The Wolverines are no stranger to playing the Buckeyes in an outdoor hockey game. The two schools played at the Cleveland Guardians' Progressive Field in 2012.
Tickets go on sale to the public on September 7.