
Michigan lawmakers OK bills to let college athletes be paid

The NCAA is drawing up new rules to let athletes become paid sponsors.
LANSING, Mich. — Lawmakers have given final approval to bills that would clear the way for college athletes to be paid for the use of their names, images or likeness rights — putting Michigan on the cusp of becoming the fourth state with such a law. 

In-state schools, the NCAA and athletic conferences could not block student-athletes from being compensated under a bill that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to sign. 

A second measure would no longer make it a crime for agents to enter into contracts with student-athletes. The NCAA is drawing up new rules to let athletes become paid sponsors. 

