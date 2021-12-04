Michigan leads in Big Ten Championship game

Should Michigan win this game, it would be the team’s first ever trip to the College Football Playoff and the first win of a Big Ten title in 17 years.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Michigan Wolverines are 15 minutes away from a Big Ten title and a trip to the College Football Playoff.

After three quarters in the Big Ten Championship game in Indianapolis, U of M has a 21-3 lead. The Wolverines came out strong in the opening period. The first quarter brought a 67-yard rush from Blake Corum, then one off a long 75-yard throw down field from Donovan Edwards to Roman Wilson.

Credit to Michigan fans. The attendance of 67,183 is a new Big Ten Championship game record. — Jamal Spencer (@JamalSpencerTV) December 5, 2021

Michigan added another touchdown in the third when Hassan Haskins ran it in from four yards out.

Iowa’s lone score came in the first off a 22-yard field goal from Caleb Shudak.

Despite their big lead, Michigan has not played a perfect game. In addition to a fumble, both quarterbacks Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy each have an interception.

Michigan’s Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald has called a PERFECT game. Wolverines force a turnover on downs inside the 10. They have ALL the momentum in this one — Jamal Spencer (@JamalSpencerTV) December 5, 2021

