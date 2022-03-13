Exhale! Michigan is going dancing

The Wolverines will tipoff NCAA Tournament play Thursday night against Colorado State.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After a disappointing one and done finish in the Big Ten Tournament, Michigan still managed to earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

The Wolverines were awarded an 11 seed in the south region. They'll battle six seed Colorado State Thursday in Indianapolis.

With Thursday's loss to Indiana in the second round of the conference tournament, U of M fell to just 17-14 on the season.

