Breaking down Michigan's unexpected journey to the Orange Bowl

After a season opening win over Western Michigan, the Wolverines were off and running

MIAMI — As we approach game time in South Florida for the Orange Bowl, it's time to look at how U-M got here.

While expectations were low for Michigan football this year, their motivation was at an all-time high. Rallying behind head coach Jim Harbaugh who arguably was on the hot seat after a 2-4 2020 season, the Wolverines came out smoking in a season opening win over Western Michigan.

“It was really important to make a big statement and that’s what we did,” said running back Blake Corum.

And just like that, the Wolverines were off and running. Even with 8th ranked Michigan State on the horizon, the Wolverines kept their eyes on the prize in a dominating win over Northwestern to move to 7-0.

“I thought our guys did another excellent job on just focusing on the next game,” said Harbaugh.

But that next game would be their downfall as U-M blew a 16 point led to lose in East Lansing. It was a humbling feeling that they’d take with them the rest of the year.

“Going forward, it’s a learning experience” said center Andrew Vastardis.

Down but not out, the Wolverines responded with three straight wins, setting up an all or nothing showdown with the 2nd ranked Buckeyes. Ohio State was riding an 8-game win streak against U-M but this time it didn’t matter.

“I couldn’t be a happier to be part of such a great team,” said quarterback Cade McNamara after the win.

Oh, but he could as the Wolverines would go on to face 15th ranked Iowa in the Big Ten Title game and win there too, clinching a spot in the College Football Playoff for the first time ever.

“We did it”, said defensive end Aidan Hutchinson. “And we did it in dominating fashion.”

But as they’d be the first to tell you, there is still work to do.

Kickoff vs. Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinal is at 7:30 p.m. Friday evening.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.