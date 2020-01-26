Basketball legend Kobe Bryant has reportedly died in a helicopter crash in Southern California. He was 41. His 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, also died in the crash, according to the Associated Press.

Bryant played his entire 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers. The basketball community, celebrities and politicians are shocked and saddened after hearing the news of the fatal crash, including the Michigan sports community.

The Detroit Pistons posted a 3-tweet thread, giving a statement and response to Kobe's death.

"The Detroit Pistons organization joins the entire NBA family in expressing our sorrow regarding the unexpected passing of Kobe Bryant, his daughter, Gianna, and the other victims of today’s tragedy," the statement read in part.

The Pistons and the Lakers were rivals when Kobe was on the team. The two teams faced each other most notably in the 2004 NBA finals.

"Kobe entertained & embraced fans in every arena he touched, and he will be remembered by Pistons’ fans for the memorable moments he delivered each year at The Palace throughout his 20-year NBA career," the Pistons said.

The team also said they extend their thoughts and prayers to the Bryant family, the Los Angeles Lakers and the NBA.

Former Piston, Ben Wallace also issued a statement reacting to the news. He and Kobe were a part of the same NBA generation and they played each other in the 2004 NBA finals.

"“Kobe was the ultimate competitor both on and off the court. I had the privilege of playing against him several times and got to see first hand the passion he brought to the game of basketball. Kobe put his all into the game he loved and the NBA and world of basketball is better because of him. My thoughts and prayers are with the entire Bryant family as we mourn the loss of Kobe and his daughter Gianna. There will never be another Mamba. RIP to the GOAT.”

Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond said the news doesn't feel real and "my heart goes out to his family and loved ones."

Other Pistons players also reacted to the news, including Langston Galloway who said he couldn't believe what he's hearing.

Pistons legend Isiah Thomas called the news "unbelievably sad."

Former Spartan Magic Johnson tweeted a tribute to his Lakers teammate. He said he is in disbelief about the news that Kobe and his daughter died.

"I love him, his family and what he stood for on the court and off the court," Johnson said. The tribute included multiple photos of Kobe and Johnson, and the former Laker called Kobe, "My friend, a legend, husband, father, son, brother, Oscar winner and greatest Laker of all-time is gone."

Johnson also talked about the impact Kobe had on the Los Angeles community, including coaching his daughter's basketball team, serving the homeless and being an advocate for women's basketball.

"Cookie & I are praying for Vanessa, his beautiful daughters Natalia, Bianka & Capri, as well as his parents Joe & Pam & his sisters. We will always be here for the Bryant family," he said.

Two former Michigan State basketball players also tweeted their responses. Draymond Green simply said "Stunned!" and Miles Bridges posted a photo with Kobe saying the Lakers legend was an inspiration.

Claressa Shields, a world champion boxer from Flint, also tweeted photo of her with Kobe. She said she didn't know Kobe personally but she is crying because the "world lost a great today."

It wasn't just Michigan athletes who responded to the news. U.S. Rep. Justin Amash (I-Grand Rapids) said on Twitter, "Incredibly sad. Kobe is one of the all-time greats. He brought so much joy to the game of basketball. May his memory be eternal."

And 13 ON YOUR SIDE's own sports director and anchor, Jamal Spencer, and sports anchor, Mike Lacett, also reacted with shock to the news.

Jamal Spencer said he was at an airport when a boy in line read the news and every passenger reached for their phones. He also said his heart breaks for the family.

Mike Lacett said he was "stunned" and "shocked" by the news.

