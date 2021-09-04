x
Michigan routs W. Michigan 47-14, loses WR Bell to an injury

The Wolverines won the game easily, but they may have lost their best player for a while.
Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara (12) throws a pass in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Western Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Ronnie Bell had a 76-yard touchdown reception and returned a punt 31 yards before being injured in Michigan's 47-14 victory over Western Michigan on Saturday. 

The Wolverines won the game easily, but they may have lost their best player for a while. Bell was hurt on a punt return in the second quarter and kept weight off his right leg as he was helped off the field by a teammate and staff member. The senior receiver was later carted off the field. 

The Broncos started strong before fading.

