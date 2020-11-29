x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

Sports

Michigan State holds off No. 11 Northwestern for a 29-20 win

The Wildcats were coming off a 17-7 victory over Wisconsin that put them in contention for a spot in the College Football Playoff.
Credit: AP
Michigan State's Jayden Reed (5), Jalen Nailor (8) and Tyler Hunt (97) celebrate Reed's touchdown reception against Northwestern during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Matt Coghlin made a tiebreaking 48-yard field goal with 3:35 left, and Michigan State handed No. 11 Northwestern its first loss of the season with a 29-20 victory. 

The Wildcats were coming off a 17-7 victory over Wisconsin that put them in contention for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

That prospect was all but eliminated with the loss to the Spartans, but they remain in control of the Big Ten West. The Spartans lost a 17-0 lead, but went back ahead by forcing three turnovers in the fourth quarter and making the most of two big kicks by Coghlin. 

Related Articles

Related Video:

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.