Michigan State beats Youngstown State, Thorne passes for 4 TDs

Michigan State rolled to a 42-14 victory over Youngstown State.
Credit: AP
Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne throws a 75-yard touchdown pass off a flea-flicker on the first play from scrimmage against Youngstown State in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Payton Thorne threw for four touchdowns, including two long strikes to Jayden Reed, and ran for another score as Michigan State rolled to a 42-14 victory over Youngstown State.

Thorne connected with Reed on Michigan State’s first play from scrimmage, the second straight game in which the Spartans scored from 75-yards out on its opening play. 

Reed caught four passes for 181 yards, while Jordon Simmons rushed for 140 yards on 19 carries for the Spartans, who led 35-7 at halftime. 

Demeatric Crenshaw rushed for 69 yards on 18 carries and a touchdown for the Penguins.

