Michigan State community comes together for 7th annual Mike Sadler Legacy Celebration

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Seven years ago, the world lost Mike Sadler.

The MSU punter tragically lost his life at just 24 years old in a car accident, but the Michigan State community makes sure they never forget Sadler's legacy.

Hundreds came to downtown Grand Rapids, gathering at the Atwater Brewery for the 7th Annual Mike Sadler Legacy Celebration.

"It means a lot," Mike's MSU teammate Darien Harris said. "It means the world to me being a former teammate of Mike's and someone who loves Mike and Karen and Katie. Just to be here, represent the program and bring some of the current players here to see what really being a Spartan is all about."

"You can feel the love when you walk in here," Dantonio said. "He had an impact on so many different people. So many people who were Spartans remember him in so many different ways as a student, as a community person and as a football player. He represents all student athletes very well."

It was a special day to celebrate the Forest Hills Northern High School grad, who meant so much to so many.

"The fact that so many people come out to really remember and honor Mike's legacy, the camaraderie," Mike's mom Karen Sadler said. "Everyone is here for the same reason, but everyone is different. It is exactly what Mike would have wanted."

The Michael Sadler foundation has worked with over 4,800 kids to help understand what a legacy is, why it's important and how to start building theirs in many cities throughout Michigan including Grand Rapids and Lansing.

