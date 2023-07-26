Michigan State football eager to fix mistakes from 2022

The Spartans say what's cooking in the locker room is a competitive environment.

INDIANAPOLIS — The 5-7 record was certainly not expected from Michigan State in 2022, especially after winning 11 games in 2021.

However, Spartans head coach Mel Tucker says that their less-than-ideal season is going to set the foundation for the future of the MSU football program.

"Often times, you have to get kicked in the face to be great," Tucker said.

The Spartans were kicked in more than just the face last year. MSU lost four games in a row at one point, and the team is feeling it right now.

"This has been one of the longest summers," Michigan State redshirt senior offensive lineman J.D. Duplain said. "I have just been dreaming of putting the pads back on and playing. It can’t happen any faster. "

That urge to get out there again is felt by everyone within the program.

"We’re just hungry," Tucker said. "The coaching staff is [hungry]. There is no sense of entitlement in our building."

"Competition is good and that’s exactly what we need after coming off of a 5-7 season," MSU senior wide receiver Tre Mosley said. "May the best man win at every position. Coach Tucker told us after that season that no job was solidified. No matter how many games you started, what you accomplished individually, it’s a blank slate. Go out there and get it."

Tucker says that mentality has led to Michigan State having the most talented team he's had since he took over the program in 2020.

"When you build mutual trust on a team, then you see guys holding each other accountable more often in a productive way," Tucker said.

The accountability and productivity is quite obvious to see in the results the Spartans have seen in themselves this offseason.

"I think coming into this year a lot of the guys are more focused and ready to go because we don’t want to repeat what happened last year," Michigan State redshirt junior linebacker Cal Haladay said.

MSU doesn't anticipate this year will look like last season at all.

"Our goal is we are going to win every game on our schedule" Duplain said. "That’s our goals. We don’t expect to lose any game. You never go into a game expecting to lose. A successful season for us would be winning every game on our schedule. That’s how we look at it."

Michigan State opens the season on Friday, Sept. 1 against Central Michigan.

