Sports

Michigan State headed to Peach Bowl

The Spartans will play the Pittsburgh Panthers on Dec. 30.
Michigan State's logo is seen on Spartan Stadium before the start of an NCAA college football game between Michigan State and Tulsa, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

With no shot at getting into college football's final four, Michigan State got a nice consolation prize.

On Sunday afternoon, MSU learned it would play in a highly coveted New Year's Six bowl. The Spartans earned a 10 ranking and will play the No. 12 Pittsburgh Panthers in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, Georgia on Dec. 30 at 7 p.m.

This is Michigan State's first trip to a New Year’s Six bowl game since 2015, when they lost to Alabama in the Cotton Bowl in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff.

MSU is 1 and 1 all time in New Year’s Six bowl. In 2014, they also played in the Cotton Bowl, winning as an eight seed over No. 5 Baylor.

The Spartans went 10 and 2 this year with a 7 and 2 conference record.

