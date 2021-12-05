Michigan State headed to Peach Bowl

The Spartans will play the Pittsburgh Panthers on Dec. 30.

With no shot at getting into college football's final four, Michigan State got a nice consolation prize.

On Sunday afternoon, MSU learned it would play in a highly coveted New Year's Six bowl. The Spartans earned a 10 ranking and will play the No. 12 Pittsburgh Panthers in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, Georgia on Dec. 30 at 7 p.m.

This is Michigan State's first trip to a New Year’s Six bowl game since 2015, when they lost to Alabama in the Cotton Bowl in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff.

MSU is 1 and 1 all time in New Year’s Six bowl. In 2014, they also played in the Cotton Bowl, winning as an eight seed over No. 5 Baylor.

The Spartans went 10 and 2 this year with a 7 and 2 conference record.

