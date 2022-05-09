Michigan State linebacker Darius Snow out for season

The injury bug has bit the Spartans during the worst time.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — It happens in every college football season to every team: the injury bug.

Unfortunately for the Michigan State Spartans, the injury bug bit hit during the first game of the season against Western Michigan.

Spartans head coach Mel Tucker announced on Monday that junior linebacker Darius Snow will be out for the rest of the season after injuring his right leg against the Broncos.

Snow had to be walked off the field putting no weight on his leg.

Snow started all 13 games in 2021 and was a valuable piece to the Spartan defense.

"He gave tremendous effort in practice," Tucker said. "He was one of the guys we would point to on a routine basis like every day giving a maximum effort to the ball. We used to give extra effort points for guys but we stopped doing that because guys like snow, that's how they were playing every play. We said, that's the standard. Why are we giving extra effort points. Now, it's next man up."

Tucker said safety Xavier Henderson will "be ready when he is ready." Tucker did not put a time frame on Henderson's injury. He did say his team captain is "sore."

Henderson was seen in street clothes during the game against Western Michigan walking with crutches while wearing a big brace on his right leg.

Michigan State plays Akron at home on Saturday. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network at 4 p.m.

