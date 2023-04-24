Michigan State moves season opener against Central Michigan to Friday September 1

The kickoff time and where the game will be televised has not been announced yet.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Football season may be months away, but it is still dominating the calendar even in April.

The Michigan State football team could not wait an extra day to start its 2023 season, so the program moved the season opener against Central Michigan up one day to Friday night September 1 in East Lansing. It was previously scheduled to be played on Saturday September 2.

The kickoff time and where the game will be televised has not been announced yet.

Michigan State is 8-3 all-time against Central Michigan. The Spartans have won four straight against the Chippewas with their last meeting coming in 2018.

This marks the 11th occurrence since 2011 that the Spartans have opened their season on a Friday night. MSU is 11-0 in those games.

This will also be the ninth time in the last 13 years Michigan State will start the season on a Friday night at home.

The match up against Central Michigan will be the first of seven home games played inside Spartan Stadium in the fall. The Spartans will play at the Woodshed for the first four weeks of the season against Central Michigan (Sept. 1), Richmond (Sept. 9), Washington (Sept. 16) and Maryland (Sept. 23).

Michigan State will not play at home again until October 21 when its rivals from Ann Arbor come to town. The Spartans defeated Michigan the last time the two schools squared up in East Lansing.