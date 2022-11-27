Michigan State star wide receiver Jayden Reed declares for NFL Draft

The future NFL player spent three seasons in East Lansing.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State wide receiver Jayden Reed did not wait long to announce his future plans.

One day after the Spartans lost to Penn State to end the 2022 regular season, Reed announced on Instagram he was declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.

"It has been a long journey that is just starting," Reed said in his announcement. "Thank you Spartan Nation for the countless memories here at Michigan State, I will forever bleed green!"

Reed did have another year of eligibility remaining, but wanted to take his talents to the pros. That extra year of eligibility was thanks to COVID-19. The NCAA allowed every athlete to have another year to play college sports due to the pandemic.

Reed recorded 636 yards and five touchdowns in 2022. However, 2021 was clearly his best season in college. During Reed's junior season, he recorded 59 catches for 1,026 yards and ten touchdowns. Reed rushed for a touchdown in 2021 as well.

The future NFL player spent three seasons in East Lansing. Before Reed came to Michigan State, he spent one year in Kalamazoo at Western Michigan. Back in 2018, Reed recorded 56 receptions for 797 yards and six touchdowns.

On the NFL Mock Draft Data Base website, Reed is projected to be a sixth round pick.

