Michigan State suspends four players after brawl

EAST LANSING, Mich. — After reviewing the videos posted online of a brawl inside the tunnel at Michigan Stadium between Spartan and Wolverine football players, Michigan State has come to the decision to suspend four players.

The four players are Tank Brown, Khary Crump, Angelo Grose and Zion Young. The suspension is effective immediately.

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker announced the suspension on twitter late Sunday night. Tucker says the suspensions will last at least as long as the investigation is ongoing.

"You have my promise that we are committed to fairness, transparency, and accountability, and that we will continue to take appropriate action on this matter," Tucker said in the statement. "Our core values and the responsibility that comes with wearing a State green and white jersey must never be compromised."

Statement from Michigan State Head Football Coach Mel Tucker pic.twitter.com/67vqtVH0r6 — Michigan State Athletics (@MSU_Athletics) October 31, 2022

Tucker also said the investigation is still ongoing and the Spartans are in cooperation with law enforcement, Michigan State and Michigan leadership and the Big Ten conference as they continue to evaluate all that has happened.

In addition to Tucker's statement, Michigan State Vice President and Director of Athletics Alan Haller also addressed the incident in the tunnel and the suspension of the four players.

Statement from Michigan State Vice President and Director of Athletics Alan Haller pic.twitter.com/0ZjScxrh6A — Michigan State Athletics (@MSU_Athletics) October 31, 2022

"The behavior we reviewed was both uncharacteristic of our football program and unacceptable," Haller said.

Haller echoed Tucker's statement saying they are in full cooperation with law enforcement.

"Thank you to the Michigan State supporters and alumni for your support and faith in the Spartans and our football program as we work to ensure this type of behavior never happens again," Haller said.

