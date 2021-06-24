Michigan State University launches EverGreen program to support student-athletes

The EverGreen program will help student-athletes market their name, image and likeness.

Spartan student-athletes now have more support to help market their name, image and likeness (NIL), to maximize their earning potential during their time at MSU and beyond.

Michigan State University announced its "EverGreen" program on Thursday.

Michigan State Athletics has partnered with multiple industry leaders to provide Spartans with a large network of expert advice.

“Our goal is to provide our student-athletes the tools for success — on the field of competition, inside the classroom and beyond MSU,” Michigan State Vice President and Director of Athletics Bill Beekman said. “Name, image and likeness legislation will offer new opportunities for our student-athletes and EverGreen will prepare and position them for these changes."

Through the partnerships with Anomaly Sports Group and TeamAltemus, MSU is providing business education to not only navigate NIL, but also life outside of sports. The first-hand experience of these teams will help Spartan student-athletes understand the business elements in play in the NIL environment.

The rollout of the program will be available to student-athletes in spring of 2021.

