Michigan State vs. Michigan: A preview and a prediction

One final look before Saturday's big rivalry game.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — It’s downright crazy how much difference 21 days makes in college basketball.

That long ago, when Michigan State and Michigan were supposed to meet for the first time this season, MSU was clicking on all cylinders while U-M was stuck in neutral.

Now however, more than three weeks since the cancellation of that game, things are sort of reversed. Though the Wolverines (10-7, 4-3) haven’t turned into a powerhouse, they are at least winning games, having won three in a row going into Saturday’s game at the Breslin.

The 10th Spartans (15-4, 6-2) on the other hand are struggling and are set to take a tumble in the AP, having dropped two of three.

MSU head coach Tom Izzo claims his team was able to get back on track following some productive practices after Tuesday’s loss to Illinois. Having the home court on his side is a nice advantage too, as the Spartans have won the last three games at the Breslin Center in the series.

But Michigan is now feeling good about itself on the road. They're nearly a week removed from their last test away from home when they clobbered Indiana 80-62. However, as U-M head coach Juwan Howard has said, he expects there to be 10 times the intensity in this big rivalry game.

Tip off from East Lansing is at 12:30 p.m.



Prediction: Though they've had their troubles in East Lansing, this time around will be different for Michigan. Hunter Dickinson has been a force down low all season for the Wolverines, and he will be too much for the struggling Spartans interior to handle.



Final score: 72-67 Wolverines will take the upset win.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.