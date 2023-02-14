Michigan State cancels all scheduled sporting events through Wednesday

The University is cancelling all athletics Tuesday and Wednesday.

EAST LANSING, Mich — Michigan State University has cancelled all athletics for Tuesday and Wednesday after a gunman killed three and injured another five people on the campus late Monday night.

The shootings occurred after 8 p.m. on campus near Berkey Hall and the MSU Union. The three victims killed were Brian Fraser, Arielle Anderson and Alexandria Verner.

The five injured are being treated in a Lansing hospital, four of which underwent surgery late last night. Their current conditions are listed as critical.

The 43-year-old gunman died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound off campus early Tuesday morning after being confronted by police.

Monday night, the university announced they would be cancelling all campus activities, including athletics for 48 hours.

Three athletic events are postponed on Wednesday and more could be postponed moving forward.

The Michigan State men's basketball team will postpone their game against the University of Minnesota, which was originally scheduled to be played on Wednesday in East Lansing. A date and time for a rescheduled game have not been announced.

The Michigan State women's basketball team will postpone their game against Purdue, which was originally scheduled to be played on Wednesday in West Lafayette, IN. A date and time for a rescheduled game have not been announced.

The Michigan State men's tennis team will postpone their match against Drake University, which was originally scheduled to be played on Wednesday in East Lansing. A date and time for a rescheduled game have not been announced.

The Michigan State men's basketball team is also scheduled to play the University of Michigan on Saturday in Ann Arbor. As of Tuesday afternoon, that game will still be played, but this could change moving forward.

University of Michigan Regent Jordan Acker tweeted about the matchup early Tuesday morning: "I am positive that the leadership at both schools will consider all possible situations and make a thoughtful decision on this. The next 48 hours are going to be excruciating for so many families and that’s really where the focus should be."

MSU's Vice President and Director of Athletics, Alan Haller, released a statement following Monday night's tragedy.



"We are all devastated following the tragic events of Monday night. First and foremost, our heart breaks for the families and loved ones of the students who were taken from us much too soon. And our prayers are with those still fighting for their lives in the hospital.



"The focus for the athletic department today has been the mental health and wellness of our student-athletes and staff. All across campus, different units are doing the same to make sure everyone is getting the resources they need. Please reach out if you're in need of assistance and look for ways to support and help your fellow Spartan. I've been reminded today that everyone will process trauma in a different manner.



"To everyone who has reached out in support of our community, I offer my sincere gratitude. The outpouring of support from across the Big Ten Conference and the country has been overwhelming. It's clear that although we may compete on the court, we are truly united by our shared humanity.



"At some point in the days ahead, we will return to the field of competition. For some, the games will provide a momentary escape from our shattered reality, but we must never lose sight that life has been irrevocably altered for us all. Our commitment to look after one another has never been more necessary."

