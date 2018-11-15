EAST LANSING — Nick Ward went out, and Michigan State got to learn what life would be like without their big man.

But it was little man Cassius Winston who made the biggest impact for the Spartans.

MSU's 6-foot point guard scored 14 points in the first 3-plus minutes of the second half, including three straight 3-pointers, to lift the 11th-ranked Spartans to a 80-59 victory over Louisiana Monroe on Wednesday night at Breslin Center.

“We’re a talented team, so Nick was missed out there. But we just gotta figure out a way to win,” said Winston, who finished with a team-high 23 points on 9 of 22 shooting to go with five rebounds and three assists. “I think that’s where that veteran experience comes in.”

Joshua Langford added 16 points on 7 of 15 shooting for the Spartans, who take on Tennessee Tech on Sunday (6 p.m./Big Ten Network).

However, the win did come with a temporary loss for MSU (2-1), albeit not nearly as devastating as it initially appeared.

Ward suffered a sprained right ankle when he crashed to the floor with 12:12 left in the first half, slamming his fists while laying inside the key under the basket. He popped himself off the floor and hobbled through the tunnel to the training room, unable to put weight on his right leg.

MSU coach Tom Izzo said the injury is not serious, and Ward is expected to be day-to-day.

“He was limping around in there a little bit, but they hadn’t put a cast on him or anything,” Izzo said. “It’s swollen. It’s a low-ankle sprain and not a high-ankle sprain. I’ll know more tomorrow. I really have no idea right now to be honest with you, except that it’s not severe.”

That injury hampered both Izzo’s game plan to feed the post against the smaller Warhawks post players and his already-limited rotation, both in numbers and experience. Ward, who bypassed the NBA draft to return to MSU for his junior season, had four points, three rebounds, a block and an assist in 5 minutes before the injury.

But it also allowed the Spartans to get a look at life without the 6-9 junior Ward, in case he gets into foul trouble at some point this season.

Senior Kenny Goins and sophomore Xavier Tillman both produced career nights in Ward’s absence. The 6-foot-8 forward Tillman finished with career-highs of 11 points and 13 rebounds, while 6-7 Goins grabbed a career-high 15 rebounds as MSU controlled the boards, 51-37, against the veteran Warhawks.

Izzo had to get creative on how he distributed his post minutes without Ward. Redshirt junior Kyle Ahrens scored six points while playing more than 14 minutes, most of them at small forward with Goins and Tillman splitting the center position in Ward’s absence.

MSU also was forced to give its two freshman big men a look in important moments. Marcus Bingham played 4 minutes in the first half, blocking two shots and grabbing a rebound, and got 2 more after the Spartans pulled away in the second period. Fellow freshman Thomas Kithier played the final minute of the opening half, then got an earlier and more extended look with 5 minutes in the final period.

“That’s real. In some big games, Nick might be in foul trouble,” Tillman said. “And me, Kenny, Thomas and Marky gotta step up. Today was kind of like the first taste of how it would be if we play without Nick for a half if we had to. I think me, Kenny, Thomas and Marky stepped up today.”

Said Goins, “I think it’s good for them to get experience now, because you never know who can be in foul trouble down the road,” Goins said. “It wasn’t a huge game, but nonetheless, they played in some pretty critical minutes, too.”

But without Winston’s flurry in the first few minutes of the second half, the Spartans might not have had the luxury to experiment with their rotation.

The Warhawks (2-2), coming off Monday night’s 65-55 loss at Texas, had taken a 14-13 lead just as Ward suffered his injury and trailed 35-29 lead into halftime. The Spartans made just 28.2 percent overall and only 2 of 19 from the 3-point line in the opening half.

That’s when Winston took over.

The junior hit a driving layup and got fouled, converting a three-point play to open the Spartans’ second-half scoring. He then drove to the basket for another bucket, forcing ULM to call timeout 1:40 into the half.

But he wasn’t done. Winston came out of the break and drained a 3-pointer from the top of the key on a break, then hit another from the left wing. He did it again on the next trip, and Xavier Tillman’s layup less than a minute later built MSU’s lead to 18.

Izzo said Winston was “sensational” in that sequence.

“Once he hit a couple,” Izzo said, “then he was ready to shoot. He shot a couple off the break, and then we went to him a few times. … Cassius is capable of that a lot.”

The Spartans did achieve two of Izzo’s big directives: Improving their defense and limiting their giveaways. MSU held the Warhawks to 30.5 percent for the game while committing a season-low seven turnovers. Izzo’s team also recovered from the slow start to shoot 54.8 percent in the second half and 40 percent overall.

“I thought our energy was good the entire game,” Izzo said. “It wasn’t the energy. It was (ULM) made some tough shots, and we didn’t make some good shots.”

