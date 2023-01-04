Michigan stays perfect in Big Ten beating Penn St. 79-69

Kobe Bufkin scored 14 points and Dug McDaniel 12 for Michigan.

Hunter Dickinson scored 17 points shooting 6 for 10, Jett Howard scored 14 points and Michigan beat Penn State 79-69 on Wednesday night to end the Nittany Lions' five-game winning streak.

The Wolverines (9-5, 3-0 Big Ten) last started 3-0 in conference play in the 2020-21 season when they won their first six and started the season 11-0 overall.

Penn State (11-4, 2-2) entered with an average margin of victory of 14.4 points during its win streak which included a 74-59 road win against then-No. 17 Illinois. The Nittany Lions led for just 1:37 against Michigan and never in the second half.

Tarris Reed Jr. made 1 of 2 foul shots and Michigan extended its 42-34 halftime lead to 61-47 with 11:20 left. Penn State closed to 72-69 on Camren Wynter's jump shot with 2:17 remaining. Howard missed a jumper on Michigan's next possession but Penn State failed to tie it when Andrew Funk missed a 3-pointer. Penn State missed its final three-shot attempts following Wynter's basket.

Kobe Bufkin scored 14 points and Dug McDaniel 12 for Michigan.

Jalen Pickett scored 26 points for Penn State and Seth Lundy added 16.