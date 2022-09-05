Wolverines tight end Erick All becomes a father shortly before kick off

The baby's due date was originally August 27.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Week 1 of the college football season is now in the books, and Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh definitely liked what he saw from the Wolverines in the season opening win against Colorado State.

Harbaugh was pleased with both sides of the ball.

The Wolverines eclipsed 50 points against the Rams. Michigan scored over 50 points twice in 2021.

Their defense also sacked Colorado State seven times. It took the Wolverines four games to hit that sack total last season.

However, Harbaugh says his favorite part of the day was all about tight end Erick All.

All did not play his best. He recorded just three receptions for 23 yards and stumbled on what could have been a Cade McNamara interception.

There's a pretty good excuse for his struggle.

All became a father for the first time just hours before kickoff.

"The best story is Erick All," Harbaugh said. "His girlfriend, Mia, had a baby this morning at 7:45 a.m., approximately. Eight pounds, four ounces. Haven't gotten the wingspan yet. I'm still waiting for the wingspan and the hand-size numbers, but from the pictures, they look long and athletic. It was great to welcome Houston into the world. Our team got better and it got bigger."

The due date for All's baby Houston was set for August 27. That was exactly nine months after Michigan's win over Ohio State on November 27.

