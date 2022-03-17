Michigan beats Colorado State to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament

The Wolverines rallied from 15 down to win it.

INDIANAPOLIS — Caleb Houstan was out there hooping like an NCAA Tournament veteran.

Playing in the Big Dance for the first time ever, the Michigan freshman lifted his team out of a first half slump and into the second round with a 75-63 win over Colorado State at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis Thursday afternoon.

With Colorado State leading by as many as 15, the Wolverines gained momentum coming out of the locker room with a seven nothing run to take their first lead of the game with just over 10 minutes to play.

By that point, Houstan was in a rhythm. After he hit his first three to cut the lead to one, he then made back to back deep balls in less than a minute to give Michigan a four-point lead. Those were his last points, but the damage had been done as he finished with 13 points on 5-11 shooting.

Houstan’s success must have been a big relief for Juwan Howard, who needed every bit of Hunter Dickinson’s 12 first half points to the stay in the game. Dickinson ended up with 21 points, one of four Wolverines to finish in double figures.

Beside Houstan, there were other late-arriving heroes for the Wolverines. After finishing with just four points in the first half, senior Eli Brooks ended up with 14 with six assists.

Then there was 6-1 freshman Frankie Collins who played superb in place of injured starting point guard DeVante' Jones. Playing in a season high 31 minutes, he came through with a season high 14 points. That should give Howard confidence should Jones not able to return from a concussion for Michigan’s second round game Saturday.

The Wolverines (18-14) will battle the winner of third seed Tennessee or 14 seed Longwood in the second round. The game tipped off later Thursday afternoon.

