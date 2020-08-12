University of Michigan vs. Ohio State game canceled due to COVID-19

U-M’s Athletic Department announced Tuesday that an increasing number of positive COVID-19 cases and student-athletes in quarantine over the last week resulted in the cancellation. The decision was made after conversations with medical experts, health department officials, and the university administration, according to the U-M Athletic Department.

“The number of positive tests has continued to trend in an upward direction over the last seven days,” said Warde Manuel, U-M’s Donald R. Shepherd Director of Athletics. “We have not been cleared to participate in practice at this time. Unfortunately, we will not be able to field a team due to COVID-19 positives and the associated quarantining required of close contact individuals. This decision is disappointing for our team and coaches but their health and safety is paramount, and it will always come first in our decision-making.”