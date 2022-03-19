Preview and Prediction: Michigan vs. Tennessee

A breakdown of the second round matchup.

INDIANAPOLIS — Full disclosure: This is where I had Michigan losing in my bracket. Then again, what do I know? I had Kentucky in the Final Four and we know how that went.

"The beauty of March," as Michigan sophomore Jace Howard said Friday, is that anything can happen and if the Wolverines are at their best, who knows? Remember, this a squad that took down then third ranked Purdue as well as the 23rd ranked Buckeyes on the road without leading scorer Hunter Dickinson.

But ultimately their best effort may not be good enough. The three seed Vols are really good and they're going to cause problems for Michigan when the Wolverines are on offense.

A big key to 11 seed U-M's success has to be whether starting point guard DeVante’ Jones plays or not. After missing Michigan's first round game with a concussion, Jones joined U-M in Indianapolis for practice Friday morning. Head coach Juwan Howard called him a game time decision.

Howard also said he would be "on my knees tonight praying" that his grad student would be able to go. Tennessee's defense is averaging nine steals a game and one would think that might be too much for U-M's young guards to handle, even though they did a splendid job against Colorado State in the first round Thursday.

Scratch that. I should say, even though they did a splendid in the SECOND half Thursday.

The Wolverines looked just as unfocused for that game's first 20 minutes as they have at many points over the last month.

Tennessee will pounce on that. They've won eight in a row while the Wolverines have not won more than three straight all season. In fact, it's been over a month since their last win streak. That's not promising.

Prediction: At least Michigan won't be a one and done like the team was in the Big Ten Tournament. Vols by 9.

The winner plays either Ohio State or Villanova in the Sweet Sixteen next weekend.

