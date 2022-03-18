Michigan vs. Tennessee notes and quotes

The two teams will go head-to-head in Indianapolis in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

INDIANAPOLIS — Prior to their second round NCAA Tournament showdown, members of the Wolverines (18-14) and Vols (27-7) spoke to the media Friday afternoon. Here are some of the notable story lines going into Saturday’s game.

Devante Jones

Senior starting point guard Devante Jones could play after missing the first round with a concussion. He rejoined the team for practice Friday morning and Michigan head coach Juwan Howard called him a game time decision.

Win Streak Woes

11 seed Michigan is aware they haven’t had a win streak in more than a month. In fact, earlier in practice Friday, Center Hunter Dickinson apparently joked they should lose a game to the student managers just so they could get it out of the way and then get back on track against three seed Tennessee Saturday.

All kidding aside, the Wolverines know they’re playing with fire. One more loss and the season is over. Granted they were able to get away with a lackluster first half against six seed Colorado State but they know that won’t be the case when they take on the defending SEC Champion Vols tomorrow.

“The key is you want to make sure we don't put ourselves into that position again because as fun as it is, as crazy as March is, that luck is going to run out if you keep putting yourselves in deep holes in the first half,” said Jace Howard.

Tennessee’s Defense

Among the curious decisions by the NCAA Selection Committee Sunday was how they viewed Michigan and Tennessee. In fact, for a completely different reason, Tennessee’s third seed ranking might have been even more shocking the Wolverines' six seed rankings. See, unlike with U-M, many people felt the Vols deserved better than that.

Tennessee is coming off its first SEC championship in 43 years and the Vols have one of the best defenses in the country.

“Toughness,” said Guard Zakai Zeigler. “It comes from us being tougher than the other team. That's what we pride ourselves on.

The big turning point for this Vols team came after a 28-point loss to Kentucky in January. Since they’ve locked in. In fact, they’ve won seven straight games coming in Saturday’s game with Michigan.

“We talk about guarding five against one, everybody having each other's back and making fix-it plays. I think we have an outstanding will when it comes to defense,” added junior Josiah-Jordan James.

History

Saturday’s matchup will be the 12th overall all-time meeting and third meeting in the NCAA Tournament. Michigan owns a 6-5 edge including two wins in the Big Dance. Ironically the last time these two teams met was in 2014 in Indianapolis at the NCAA Tournament in the sweet 16. Michigan won the game 73-71.

