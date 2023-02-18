Michigan welcomes back 2013 Final Four team

Michigan climbed as high as No. 1 in the polls in 2013.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It was just like old times for a few familiar faces of the Wolverine basketball program.

On Saturday night the University of Michigan welcomed back select members of the 2013 Final Four team. Former head coach John Beilein, Naismith National Player of the Year and All-American Trey Burke, Tim Hardaway, Jr., and Nik Stauskas were among those honored at halftime during a special ceremony.

"This is a great occasion," said Beilein. "I've come back for two Senior Games, sort of snuck in the back door, and watched some of the some of the great seniors we had play their last games. But other than that, we are so honored that the schools recognize us today."

Burke was the catalyst of that group ten years ago, turning in one of the single-greatest seasons in program history: He became the fifth consensus all-American in school history, was named Big Ten player of the year, and was chosen as the Bob Cousy Award winner as the nation's best point guard.

"There's so much that I remember but it happened so fast," said Burke. "Just being able to be recognized for such a legendary run that we had. It's not just about me and coach Beilein. It's not just about Tim (Hardaway Jr.). It's about a group of guys that really believed."

Burke, Hardaway Jr. and Stauskas have all enjoyed careers that spanned both the NBA and the G-League. In fact, Stauskas played part of the 2021-2022 season in Grand Rapids as a member of the Gold before earning a roster spot on the Boston Celtics.

Despite their pro success, they remember their college days fondly.

"It goes by quick. cherish the moments," said Stauskas. "It's one of those times where you're, you know, we're sitting on this end and it's been 10 years now and you're you're just like 'Damn time really flies by and it's important for us to all cherish those moments' because in the moment you don't ever seem to realize how special those times are."

The 2013 team beat Syracuse in the national semifinals before falling to Louisville in the championship game. The Wolverines finished the year with a record of 31-8.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.