Michigan's defense braces for Buckeyes' high-flying attack

This year's edition of The Game could come down to how well No. 6 Michigan can slow down the explosive offense of No. 2 Ohio State.
Credit: AP
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and his players take the field for an NCAA college football game against Penn State in State College, Pa., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 .Michigan defeated Penn State 21-17. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — This year's edition of The Game could come down to how well No. 6 Michigan can slow down the explosive offense of No. 2 Ohio State. 

The Wolverines are in the top 10 in several defensive categories, limiting opponents to just over 300 yards per game. 

Quarterback C.J. Stroud has the Buckeyes roaring. 

They’re averaging 560 yards per game. 

The game on Saturday in Ann Arbor has huge implications. The winner moves on to the Big Ten championship game and stays in contention for the College Football Playoff.

Credit: AP
Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson (97) eyes a loose ball in front of Michigan State's AJ Arcuri during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. Hutchinson recovered the ball in the end zone for an apparent touchdown until the Michigan State runner was ruled down. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

    

