Miguel Cabrera: 'I think it's time to say goodbye to baseball'

The long-time Detroit Tiger confirmed that 2023 will be his last season in an interview with MLB.com.

DETROIT — The legendary Detroit Tiger, Miguel Cabrera says that the 2023 season will be his last year playing baseball.

While Cabrera had been teasing that the 2023 season was going to be his last, he all but confirmed it in an interview with MLB.com on Monday saying, "I think it's time to say goodbye to baseball."

The Tiger hopes to be able to play the entire 2023 season injury free so he can "help the Tigers to win more games."

Cabrera's legacy as a Tiger and baseball player cannot be understated. Beginning his career in Florida with the Marlins, Cabrera came to Detroit in 2008 and instantly became a hometown favorite.

The 12 time All-Star has a World Series championship, two AL MVP Awards, a Triple Crown and seven Silver Slugger Awards, just to name some of his many accolades.

The Detroit Tiger also has the rare honor of recoding over 3,000 hits and 500 home runs in his career, a feat only two other players have achieved in over a century.

Cabrera's final season will coincide with the end of his contract extension, which he signed in 2014.

He says he hopes to stay in the Tigers' organization in order to help develop younger talent.

Next year will be Cabrera's 21st season in the MLB and 16th as a Detroit Tiger.

