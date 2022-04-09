Milan Bolden-Morris makes history as first female grad assistant for Power 5 football program

Bolden-Morris is the sister of Michigan senior defensive end Mike Morris.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Football returned to the Big House on Saturday as Michigan topped Colorado State 51-7.

The 100,000 plus fans watching inside Michigan Stadium did not just witness a beatdown, but also some history.

Michigan coach Milan Bolden-Morris became the first female grad assistant on the sidelines at a football game for a Big Ten program. She was hired in March but started in June.

Bolden-Morris is the sister of Michigan senior defensive end Mike Morris. Despite her brother's defensive prowess, Bolden-Morris works with the quarterbacks on offense.

She started her work as a grad assistant for the Wolverines football program back in June after she finished a college basketball career with stops at Georgetown and Boston College.

