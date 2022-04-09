Milan Bolden-Morris makes history as first female grad assistant for Power 5 football program

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Football returned to the Big House on Saturday as Michigan topped Colorado State 51-7.
The 100,000 plus fans watching inside Michigan Stadium did not just witness a beatdown, but also some history.
Michigan coach Milan Bolden-Morris became the first female grad assistant on the sidelines at a football game for a Big Ten program. She was hired in March but started in June.
Bolden-Morris is the sister of Michigan senior defensive end Mike Morris. Despite her brother's defensive prowess, Bolden-Morris works with the quarterbacks on offense.
She started her work as a grad assistant for the Wolverines football program back in June after she finished a college basketball career with stops at Georgetown and Boston College.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.