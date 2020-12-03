GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Following the lead of major leagues, minor league sports are suspending their games out of concern for coronavirus.

After the NBA announced the season was suspended when a Utah Jazz player was diagnosed with COVID-19, the G-League said it would also be putting a halt on games. This affects the Grand Rapids Drive, which is the G-League affiliate for the Detroit Pistons.

Additionally, the NHL has suspended the 2020 season. The American Hockey League, which includes the Grand Rapids Griffins said Thursday that play has been suspended until further notice. The Muskegon Lumberjacks, which are a part of the USHL, also had their games suspended.

Major League Baseball said it is suspending spring training and pushing back the start of the season. Minor League Baseball, which affects the West Michigan Whitecaps, said they will delay the state of the 2020 championship season. The league said they will announce additional information at a later date.

Major League Soccer also suspended play.

The NCAA also announced Thursday that all men's and women's tournament games are suspended, including March Madness games.

More coronavirus stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.