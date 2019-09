HOUSTON — Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander recorded his 3,000th strikeout Friday against the Los Angeles Angels.

Verlander is one of only 18 pitchers in Major League Baseball to reach this milestone. Among those 18 include former Astros Nolan Ryan and Roger Clemens.

Verlander struck out Kole Calhoun in the 4th inning to reach 3,000 Ks. He is chasing 300 strikeouts for the season, sitting at 295 going into the 5th inning.

