'We're back.' Detroit Tigers respond to return of baseball

The Detroit Tigers issued a two-word statement: "We're back."

DETROIT — Major League Baseball announced Tuesday that it has issued a 60-game schedule that will start on July 24 or 24 in empty ballparks as the country still grapples with the threat of COVID-19.

In response to the news that baseball is returning, the Detroit Tigers issued a two-word statement: "We're back."

This will be MLB's shortest season since 1878.

Each team will play 10 games against each of its four division rivals and four games against each of the five clubs in the corresponding division in the other league, according to details obtained by The Associated Press.

In addition to the brevity of their official statement, the Tigers also tweeted a gif and a video that captured their excitement about baseball returning.

