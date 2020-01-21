NEW YORK — When it comes to unanimous picks for baseball's Hall of Fame, Derek Jeter quite appropriately has the chance to be No. 2.

New York Yankees closer Mariano Rivera became the first player to appear on every ballot when he swept last year's election.

Ken Griffey Jr. was three votes short perfection in 2016, breaking the mark of five shy that had been held since 1992 by Tom Seaver.

Larry Walker and Curt Schilling also are expected to finish high in the voting by the Baseball Writers' Association of America but could fall short when results are announced Tuesday.

