DETROIT — DETROIT - We've had sun and warm temperatures but nothing screams spring is here like baseball season starting up -- specifically Tigers Opening Day!

The big day is finally here, Thursday, April 4 and the 13 ON YOUR SIDE's Morning team has been anxiously awaiting its arrival.

Kamady Rudd and James Stark traveled all the way to Detroit to see how Comerica Park is prepping for the festivities. After the show, they plan on sticking around to hang out with some Tigers tailgaters.

The Tigers play at the Kansas City Royals at 1 p.m.

If you plan on going to a Tigers game this season, you'll want to brush up on the ballpark's new bag policy and food and drink rules. Everything can be found on the official Detroit Tigers website, but here are some highlights of what's allowed:

Single-compartment, drawstring bags no bigger than 16 inches by 16 inches by 8 inches (purses, diaper bags, medical bags and, to repeat, soft-sided coolers must fit those dimensions)

Small, soft-sided coolers

Snacks and individual-portion sized food

Unflavored water in factory-sealed plastic bottles

Juice boxes for kids (no fermented juices though)

Mitts and gloves

Binoculars, blankets and cameras

Headphones and radios

Seat cushions, signs and banners (not on sticks)

Strollers and baby bottles

Small umbrellas (without metal tips, no golf umbrellas)

The ballpark is not allowing any animals, unless their service animals, aerosol cans, bats, beach balls or other inflatable items. No one will be permitted to enter if they have a baseball bat, no outside beers, Frisbees, laser pointers, knives, skateboards.

