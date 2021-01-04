Cabrera homers off Bieber in snow, Tigers beat Indians 3-2

Matthew Boyd beat reigning Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber, and the Tigers welcomed their fans back to Comerica Park with a victory.

DETROIT — Miguel Cabrera homered through the snow in his first at-bat of the season, then added a sparkling play at first base to lift the Detroit Tigers to a 3-2 victory over the Cleveland Indians.

Matthew Boyd beat reigning Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber, and the Tigers welcomed their fans back to Comerica Park with a victory.

The temperature at game time was 32 degrees, and the snow was starting to pick up a bit when Cabrera connected for his 488th career homer. Bieber struck out 12 in six innings for Cleveland.

