Cabrera homers off Bieber in snow, Tigers beat Indians 3-2

Matthew Boyd beat reigning Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber, and the Tigers welcomed their fans back to Comerica Park with a victory.
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera runs to first during the third inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Detroit.

DETROIT — Miguel Cabrera homered through the snow in his first at-bat of the season, then added a sparkling play at first base to lift the Detroit Tigers to a 3-2 victory over the Cleveland Indians.

Matthew Boyd beat reigning Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber, and the Tigers welcomed their fans back to Comerica Park with a victory.

The temperature at game time was 32 degrees, and the snow was starting to pick up a bit when Cabrera connected for his 488th career homer. Bieber struck out 12 in six innings for Cleveland.

Detroit Tigers center fielder JaCoby Jones makes a catch during the second inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Detroit.

