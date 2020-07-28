Detroit falls to Kansas City 14-6 in fan-free home opener

DETROIT — Maikel Franco hit two of Kansas City’s six home runs, and the Royals pounded the Tigers 14-6, spoiling Detroit’s fan-free home opener.
Whit Merrifield had three hits and three RBIs, finishing a triple shy of the cycle on a night when the Royals rallied from an early 5-1 deficit.
Foster Griffin won in relief, but he also had to leave his major league debut with a left forearm strain.
Detroit's Michael Fulmer allowed three homers in his first start back from Tommy John surgery.
