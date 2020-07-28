x
Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

tigers

Detroit falls to Kansas City 14-6 in fan-free home opener

Credit: AP
The sun sets as the Detroit Tigers and the Kansas City Royals play a baseball game Monday, July 27, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT — Maikel Franco hit two of Kansas City’s six home runs, and the Royals pounded the Tigers 14-6, spoiling Detroit’s fan-free home opener.

Whit Merrifield had three hits and three RBIs, finishing a triple shy of the cycle on a night when the Royals rallied from an early 5-1 deficit.

Foster Griffin won in relief, but he also had to leave his major league debut with a left forearm strain.

Detroit's Michael Fulmer allowed three homers in his first start back from Tommy John surgery.

