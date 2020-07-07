Here's the Detroit Tigers full 60-game schedule

This year's Major League Baseball season is about to go into full gear after being delayed because of COVID-19.
The first games are happening at the end of July, with summer training kicking off at the beginning of the month.
The Detroit Tigers will be in Cincinnati for their first game, which will be played with no fans in the stadium.
Here is the full schedule for the Tigers:
- July 24-26: at Cincinnati Reds
- July 27-30: vs. Kansas City Royals
- July 31-Aug. 2: vs. Cincinnati Reds
- Aug. 3-4: vs. St. Louis Cardinals
- Aug. 5-6: at St. Louis Cardinals
- Aug. 7-9: at Pittsburgh Pirates
- Aug. 10-12: vs. Chicago White Sox
- Aug. 14-16: vs. Indians
- Aug. 17-20: at White Sox
- Aug. 21-23: at Cleveland Indians
- Aug. 24-26: vs. Chicago Cubs
- Aug. 27-30: vs. Minnesota Twins
- Sept. 1-2: at Brewers
- Sept. 4-7: at Twins
- Sept. 8-9: vs. Milwaukee Brewers
- Sept. 11-13: at Chicago White Sox
- Sept. 15-16: vs. Kansas City Royals
- Sept. 17-20: vs. Cleveland Indians
- Sept. 22-23: at Minnesota Twins
- Sept. 24-27: at Kansas City Royals
