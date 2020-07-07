Here's the Detroit Tigers full 60-game schedule

The Tigers play their first game of the season on Friday, July 24 in Cincinnati.

This year's Major League Baseball season is about to go into full gear after being delayed because of COVID-19.

The first games are happening at the end of July, with summer training kicking off at the beginning of the month.

The Detroit Tigers will be in Cincinnati for their first game, which will be played with no fans in the stadium.

Here is the full schedule for the Tigers:

July 24-26: at Cincinnati Reds

July 27-30: vs. Kansas City Royals

July 31-Aug. 2: vs. Cincinnati Reds

Aug. 3-4: vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Aug. 5-6: at St. Louis Cardinals

Aug. 7-9: at Pittsburgh Pirates

Aug. 10-12: vs. Chicago White Sox

Aug. 14-16: vs. Indians

Aug. 17-20: at White Sox

Aug. 21-23: at Cleveland Indians

Aug. 24-26: vs. Chicago Cubs

Aug. 27-30: vs. Minnesota Twins

Sept. 1-2: at Brewers

Sept. 4-7: at Twins

Sept. 8-9: vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Sept. 11-13: at Chicago White Sox

Sept. 15-16: vs. Kansas City Royals

Sept. 17-20: vs. Cleveland Indians

Sept. 22-23: at Minnesota Twins

Sept. 24-27: at Kansas City Royals

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE: