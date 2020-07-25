x
Several Detroit Tigers players kneel during National Anthem

The Tigers played the Cincinnati Reds in their opening game.
Credit: Getty Images
CINCINNATI, OHIO - JULY 24: An overall of the stadium before the Cincinnati Reds game against the Detroit Tigers during the Opening Day of the 2020 season for both teams at Great American Ball Park on July 24, 2020 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Some of the Tigers and Reds players knelt during the National Anthem. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI — During Friday night's season opener for the Detroit Tigers, several players knelt during the National Anthem.

The Tigers, playing against the Cincinnati Reds, participated in a tribute to honor Black Lives Matter prior to the game starting. All of the Tigers and most of the Cincinnati Reds knelt during this, according to WXYZ

When the National Anthem started, six Tigers and three Reds continued kneeling, MLB Tigers News reported

The Reds won 7-1. 

Credit: AP
A view of the video board showing United For Change as Tigers' players take a knee prior to a baseball game between the Detroit Tigers and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati, Friday, July 24, 2020. The Reds won 7-1. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

