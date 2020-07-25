Several Detroit Tigers players kneel during National Anthem

The Tigers played the Cincinnati Reds in their opening game.

CINCINNATI — During Friday night's season opener for the Detroit Tigers, several players knelt during the National Anthem.

The Tigers, playing against the Cincinnati Reds, participated in a tribute to honor Black Lives Matter prior to the game starting. All of the Tigers and most of the Cincinnati Reds knelt during this, according to WXYZ.

When the National Anthem started, six Tigers and three Reds continued kneeling, MLB Tigers News reported.

The Reds won 7-1.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE: