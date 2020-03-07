Detroit Tigers return to Comerica Park for summer training

The Tigers participated in their first day of summer camp on Friday, July 3.

DETROIT — Baseball is back.

The Detroit Tigers reported to Comerica Park on Friday for the first workouts of the 2020 season. Major League Baseball announced last week that teams will be playing a shortened season this year, but with no fans in the stadium.

Friday was the first workout for the Tigers since spring training was interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

MLB's 60-game schedule will start at the end of July.

The Tigers also announced this week they reached a deal with a sports gambling company, PointsBet.

