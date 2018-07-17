MINNEAPOLIS -- A former Detroit Tiger, now with the Minnesota Twins, left his game early Sunday, July 15 to become an American citizen, according to reports.

Fernando Rodney, who was born in the Dominican Republic, pitched just two outs against the Tampa Bay Rays. After that, he had a plane to catch.

That flight took him to Miami for his final immigration hearing Monday morning. He posted several pictures on Instagram after the ceremony, thanking the Tigers for "making the dream possible 19 years ago."

Rodney joined the Tigers organization in 1999 before making his major league debut with the big club in 2002.

