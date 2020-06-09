Greinner, Tigers pounce on Twins bullpen for 10-8 win

MINNEAPOLIS — Grayson Greiner hit a tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning off left fielder Eddie Rosario’s glove and the Detroit Tigers rocked Minnesota’s bullpen for eight runs to beat the Twins 10-8.
Detroit erased a four-run deficit by raking Minnesota’s relievers in the late innings.
The Tigers snapped a streak of five straight losses to the Twins.
Tigers reliever Kyle Funkhouser earned his first career win and while Bryan Garcia pitched a scoreless ninth for his first big league save.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.