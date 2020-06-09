x
Greinner, Tigers pounce on Twins bullpen for 10-8 win

The Tigers snapped a streak of five straight losses to the Twins.
MINNEAPOLIS — Grayson Greiner hit a tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning off left fielder Eddie Rosario’s glove and the Detroit Tigers rocked Minnesota’s bullpen for eight runs to beat the Twins 10-8.

Detroit erased a four-run deficit by raking Minnesota’s relievers in the late innings.

The Tigers snapped a streak of five straight losses to the Twins.

Tigers reliever Kyle Funkhouser earned his first career win and while Bryan Garcia pitched a scoreless ninth for his first big league save. 

