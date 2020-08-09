x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

Tigers

Pineda stays sharp with 7 innings as Twins beat Tigers 6-2

Pineda allowed three hits, two walks and two runs with eight strikeouts for his first victory since Sept. 1, 2019.
Credit: AP
Minnesota Twins pitcher Michael Pineda throws against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning of a baseball game Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

MINNEAPOLIS — Ryan Jeffers hit his first major league homer to spark a four-run third inning for Minnesota, Michael Pineda stayed sharp in his return from suspension with seven innings, and the Twins beat the Detroit Tigers 6-2.

Pineda allowed three hits, two walks and two runs with eight strikeouts for his first victory since Sept. 1, 2019.

After serving a 60-game penalty for taking a banned weight-loss drug, Pineda debuted last week with six innings as the Twins beat Chicago.

Jeffers crushed a full-count fastball from Tigers starter Michael Fulmer an estimated 437 feet into the juniper wall behind center field. 

Related Articles

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.