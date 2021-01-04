x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

Tigers

Quick flurry: Cabrera 1st homerun of MLB season in snowy Detroit

The 37-year-old Cabrera is five homers shy of tying Lou Gehrig and Fred McGriff for 28th on the career list.
Credit: AP
Patty and Steve Smith watch the baseball game between the Detroit Tigers and the Cleveland Indians as snow falls, Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

MICHIGAN, USA — Miguel Cabrera has hit the first home run of the new Major League Baseball season, a drive through the snow in Detroit's chilly opener against Cleveland.

 The temperature at game time was 32 degrees, and the snow at Comerica Park was becoming a bit more intense when Cabrera hit a first-inning shot to right field off Cleveland's Shane Bieber.

 It wasn't easy to see through the ball through the snow, but the two-run drive carried just beyond the wall. Cabrera's 488th career homer was upheld after a review. 

The 37-year-old Cabrera is five homers shy of tying Lou Gehrig and Fred McGriff for 28th on the career list.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.