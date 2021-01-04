Quick flurry: Cabrera 1st homerun of MLB season in snowy Detroit

The 37-year-old Cabrera is five homers shy of tying Lou Gehrig and Fred McGriff for 28th on the career list.

MICHIGAN, USA — Miguel Cabrera has hit the first home run of the new Major League Baseball season, a drive through the snow in Detroit's chilly opener against Cleveland.

The temperature at game time was 32 degrees, and the snow at Comerica Park was becoming a bit more intense when Cabrera hit a first-inning shot to right field off Cleveland's Shane Bieber.

It wasn't easy to see through the ball through the snow, but the two-run drive carried just beyond the wall. Cabrera's 488th career homer was upheld after a review.

