Detroit Tigers welcome Tork with open arms

Veterans say there isn't a hint of jealousy of the attention this year's top pick has been receiving.

DETROIT — For the first time since spring training 2.0 began, the entire Detroit Tigers team was together for a workout Monday. Sixty players hit the field at Comerica Park, but a lot of the attention centered around one player, a player who by the way has never actually played in a professional game.

To say there’s a lot of hype surrounding Spencer Torkelson would be a huge understatement. And just when you thought that hype couldn’t get any bigger, it did—with Tork’s impressive showing in batting practice over the weekend. During a zoom call Monday, the 20-year-old infielder beamed with delight recounting his first Comerica Park BP session while downplaying any additional pressure that could be headed his way.

“It was just a cool moment in my life to be able to hit on a Big-League field,” Tork said. “It’s just see ball, hit ball, and let people say whatever.”

By all accounts, the Tigers have greeted Torkelson with open arms. Pitcher Matthew Boyd says there hasn't been hint of jealousy from anyone. In fact, Boyd said everyone in the organization hopes to see Torkelson in the big leagues much sooner than later.

“He’s just one of the guys,” Boyd said. “He was drafted first overall but all of the jerseys say the same thing on them.”

Despite his potential, Torkelson likely will not play for Detroit this season. He should however join the team when they leave for workouts in Toledo later this month.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO: