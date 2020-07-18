Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann to miss much of year with forearm strain

This is the final year of Zimmermann’s contract with Detroit.

DETROIT — Detroit Tigers pitcher Jordan Zimmermann is going on the 45-day injured list because of a strained right forearm.

Manager Ron Gardenhire says the right-hander doesn’t need surgery and could return at the end of this abbreviated season.

But this move obviously means he won’t be pitching much this year, if at all.

This is the final year of Zimmermann’s contract with Detroit. He went 1-13 with a 6.91 ERA last year and has struggled to stay healthy in four seasons with Detroit.

The Tigers today have placed RHP Jordan Zimmermann on the 45-day injured list with a right forearm strain. — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) July 18, 2020

